Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $289.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-nysearcaivv-shares-bought-by-strategic-investment-advisors-mi.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.