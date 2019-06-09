iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $75.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

