J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 293,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.39.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,237.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-nasdaqjbht-shares-sold-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.