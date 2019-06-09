Japan Content Token Price Down 41% This Week (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Japan Content Token has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. Japan Content Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $35,187.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Simex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00403085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.02481007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00150329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

