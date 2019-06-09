Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $101.20 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,465 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,484. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

