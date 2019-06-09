John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of John Laing Group to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of John Laing Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 389 ($5.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

JLG stock opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. John Laing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 263.20 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 403.40 ($5.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

In other John Laing Group news, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £20,003.76 ($26,138.46). Also, insider Olivier Brousse sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total transaction of £13,299.91 ($17,378.69). Insiders have sold a total of 13,365 shares of company stock worth $5,112,849 in the last three months.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

