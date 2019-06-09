JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,820 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

