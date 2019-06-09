Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 129,082 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,082 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 30.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 906,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXGN. TheStreet upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Dougherty & Co cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

