Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,262,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 954,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,014. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.