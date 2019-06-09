Lambda (LAMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.29 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. Lambda has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and $25.75 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00404236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02413062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00149931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

