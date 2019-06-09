Lamden Price Reaches $0.0215 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $6,284.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00080942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

