LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have commented on LTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NYSE:LTM opened at $9.20 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

