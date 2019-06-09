Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 5,113.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,770 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

