Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

