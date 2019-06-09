Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Receives $64.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of L traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Loews will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In other Loews news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $38,618.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $242,878.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,411 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loews by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,932,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,813,000 after buying an additional 739,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Loews by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $320,954,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 253,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Loews by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,091,000 after buying an additional 189,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

