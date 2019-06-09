Loopring Achieves Market Cap of $60.55 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Tokenomy, CoinExchange and OKEx. Loopring has a market cap of $60.55 million and $30.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00403632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02443734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00149801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,800,919 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC, OTCBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, AirSwap, Upbit, YoBit, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Binance, CoinExchange, IDAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

