LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $1.33 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00399278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.02407276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00152274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004205 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network's total supply is 453,887,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,055,710 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy.

