Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). Mammoth Energy Services reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.72 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 8.88%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.