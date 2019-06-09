Mark Patrick Mader Sells 30,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,625,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $1,144,800.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 2.17. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

