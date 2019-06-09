Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 3,092 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,092 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $187,406.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew W. Friedrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Matthew W. Friedrich sold 450 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $32,238.00.

CTSH stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,489 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 3,092 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/matthew-w-friedrich-sells-3092-shares-of-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-nasdaqctsh-stock.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.