Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $21.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.80 billion to $21.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $206.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

