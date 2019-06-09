Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $205.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $206.39.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

