Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,970,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,942 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,329.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,923,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $63,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,734,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,547 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,940,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,675,369.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Bicks sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $106,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,436 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 3,924,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

