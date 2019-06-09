Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $612.85

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $612.85 and last traded at $611.53, with a volume of 291930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $581.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.08.

The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

