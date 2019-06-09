Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 816,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,948,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,033 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,770 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/merck-co-inc-nysemrk-holdings-trimmed-by-bell-brown-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.