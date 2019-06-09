Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Molecular Templates from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.88. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

