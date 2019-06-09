Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,390,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $120,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monro by 152.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monro by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 213,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,208. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.07 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CL King restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

