Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $36.41 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,636,000 after purchasing an additional 533,882 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $17,824,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $134,837.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $488,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,060 shares of company stock worth $9,499,815 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,168. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.28.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

