MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 15,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.