NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 248.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 398,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,076,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NCS stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $554.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other NCI Building Systems news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,774 shares in the company, valued at $875,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian P. Boyle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 221,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,652. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

