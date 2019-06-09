NEM (XEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $731.25 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, YoBit, Liquid and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEM has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $731.25 million and $22.32 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Kryptono, Crex24, Binance, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Indodax, COSS, OKEx, Cryptomate, Bittrex, B2BX, Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Bitbns, Liquid, Exrates, Kuna, Zaif, Iquant, Livecoin, Coinbe, Koineks, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

