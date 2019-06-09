Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 208.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Netflix by 17,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Netflix by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,651 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Netflix by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 497,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays set a $375.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $360.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/netflix-inc-nasdaqnflx-shares-bought-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.