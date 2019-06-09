Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 467,367 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467,367 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $138,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 890,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 240,915 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.7% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,135,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,269. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

