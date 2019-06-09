New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.95 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 637,731 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CPE opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens set a $11.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

