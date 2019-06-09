New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,100 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $76.45 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

