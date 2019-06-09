NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NNBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NN stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. NN has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. NN had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NN will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NN by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

