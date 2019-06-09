Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,449 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 104.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 141.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLR opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $60.60.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

