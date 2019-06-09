Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,992,000 after buying an additional 573,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,951,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,985,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,665,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,652,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

