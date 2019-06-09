Nomura Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 171.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 242.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

