Northern Trust Corp Has $263.58 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $263,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $44.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

