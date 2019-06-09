Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $42,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $318.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $339.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

