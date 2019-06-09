Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $345,000 Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 45,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,176 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

