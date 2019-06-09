Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 30,918 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 345.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,374 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Siegal acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,644.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,510.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $196,710. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 51.54% and a return on equity of 786.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.39%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

