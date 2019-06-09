Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report $461.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.70 million and the lowest is $459.00 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $506.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Nuance Communications stock remained flat at $$17.12 during trading hours on Friday. 1,333,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,404. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $89,987.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 475,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,237 shares of company stock worth $1,226,690. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,424,000 after buying an additional 277,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 2,905,643 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,186,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 2,402,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

