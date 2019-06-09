Nucleus Vision Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi and WazirX. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $734,168.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.60 or 0.09669994 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00039554 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000301 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001737 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000666 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,785,094,102 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitbns, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Huobi, Binance, BITBOX, Koinex, WazirX, Upbit, IDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

