NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 49.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenneco from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

TEN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

