O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 13,804 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,936 shares of company stock worth $15,516,808 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $278.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $291.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

