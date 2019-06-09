O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 379.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,167 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSK stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

