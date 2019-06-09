Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.62 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.66.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $52,435,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $129,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,601.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,154 shares of company stock valued at $276,361,144 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/oak-ridge-investments-llc-trims-position-in-facebook-inc-nasdaqfb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.