Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $157.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,276,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 769,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

